Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.36, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.24%.

Shares of PSIX stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,553. Power Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $265.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

