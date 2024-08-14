PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $23.09. PRA Group shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 35,915 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.29 million, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PRA Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 193,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after buying an additional 77,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

