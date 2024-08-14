Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
PGZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 11,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
