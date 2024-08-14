Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

PGZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 11,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

