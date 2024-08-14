Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.78 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00009016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $99.78 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,599.24 or 0.99924478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.46257868 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,782,301.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

