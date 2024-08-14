PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.75. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $944.90 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

