PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.75. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 268 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PGRU
PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.9 %
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Defying the Market: 3 Mega-Cap Stocks Soaring to New Highs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.