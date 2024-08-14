Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

PXS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 18,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

