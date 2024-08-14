Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

