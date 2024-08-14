Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Insiders sold 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

