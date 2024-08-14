Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 62,953 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,854,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

