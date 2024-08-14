Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.69.

Stantec Stock Up 1.4 %

Stantec stock opened at C$110.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$82.50 and a 1-year high of C$122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

