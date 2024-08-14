Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issued By B. Riley

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KORU Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for KORU Medical Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.40.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.