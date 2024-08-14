Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.91 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,709,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 157,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

