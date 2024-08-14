Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issued By Northland Capmk

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SoundThinking by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,492 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $632,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

