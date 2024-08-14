Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sunrun Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

