Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Cut by Raymond James (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

