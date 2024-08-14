Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (CVE:AYR)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.86 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

