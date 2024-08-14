Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Lifted by Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.5 %

BKU stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

