Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Reduced by Analyst

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Capricor Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

