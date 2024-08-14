Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Cut by Stifel Canada (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.
Premium Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$112.55.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.62%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
