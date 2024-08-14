Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

RCL opened at $154.58 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,487,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

