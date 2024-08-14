Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Raised by Analyst

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Verano in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Verano stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Verano has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

