Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raised by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$79.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$86.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,850. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$68,850. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total transaction of C$1,264,560.00. Insiders sold 112,590 shares of company stock worth $8,351,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

