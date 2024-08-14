Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Increased by Analyst

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 26.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

