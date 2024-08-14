Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

NYSE CVS opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

