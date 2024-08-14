Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fuel Tech, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Fuel Tech in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTEK opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

