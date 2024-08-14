Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ADTRAN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $385.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 264,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 817,762 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.