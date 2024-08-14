Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Cut by Analyst

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,952,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

