QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.22.
About QBE Insurance Group
