Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $246.25 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00003956 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $246.25 million and $64.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.15 or 0.04482511 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,274,204 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

