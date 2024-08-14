QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

QuickLogic stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 730,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QUIK. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

