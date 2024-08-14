Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $482.20 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $482.20 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,632,415 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

