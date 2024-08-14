REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Barclays cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

RGNX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $169,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock worth $760,034 in the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 296.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

