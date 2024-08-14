Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.96 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.53.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

