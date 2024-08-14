Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $35.72 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

