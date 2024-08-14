Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hanesbrands Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 632,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

