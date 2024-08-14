Research Analysts Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,746.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,760,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,573,509. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

