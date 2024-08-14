Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 766,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 830,155 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $18.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

