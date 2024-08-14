Revance Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,097% compared to the average volume of 463 call options.

Several research firms have commented on RVNC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

