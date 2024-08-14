Reviewing SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) & PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $652.56 0.00 SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services. The company also provides investment financing and business, investment, multipurpose business, and working capital loans; corporate financial management solutions; and treasury and custodian services, such as fixed income, custodian, money market, and foreign currency services. In addition, it offers auto and multipurpose financing, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk operates as a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

