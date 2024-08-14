Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Head to Head Contrast

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 23.95% 25.74% 11.57% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $413.27 million 1.38 $111.59 million $4.92 5.37 Hong Kong and China Gas $7.28 billion 2.18 $788.99 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.52%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

