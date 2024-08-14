RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

