Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 328.40 ($4.19). The company had a trading volume of 571,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,922. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,352.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 363 ($4.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ROR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

