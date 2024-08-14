RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.33.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RPM opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. RPM International has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.