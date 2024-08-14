Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryanair
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.