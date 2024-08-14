Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryanair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.