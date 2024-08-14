Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryanair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

