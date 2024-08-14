SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SABS. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $2.35 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

