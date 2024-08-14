Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,042 shares of company stock worth $56,019,545. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

