Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.56 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Price Performance
HSM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The company has a market cap of £10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.52. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Samuel Heath & Sons
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.