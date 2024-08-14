Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.56 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The company has a market cap of £10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.52. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

