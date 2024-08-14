Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

SASR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

