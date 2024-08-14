Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,692,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,641. Savara has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $581.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

