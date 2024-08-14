Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $51,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. 315,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

